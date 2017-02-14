Governor proposes lifetime teacher certification

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — As some schools across the state face a critical teaching shortage, some said a proposal in Governor Scott Walker’s budget proposal, unveiled last week, could help the problem.

The governor is suggesting offering a lifetime teaching license, eliminating continuing education requirements for teachers.

“Once every five years I need to complete the relicensing process and in order to be eligible to relicense I need to take six college credits,” said De Pere High School history teacher Randy Soquet.

He said the thought of never having to pay for those college credits, apply for another teaching license, and send in an application fee will save him time and money.

If a proposal in Governor Walker’s Budget is approved, that is the way it will be in Wisconsin.

The proposal would make licensing similar to how it was before 1983, when the state started requiring relicensing.

Some said the governor’s plan could solve one of Wisconsin’s major school policy challenges.

“Now we’re in an area or a time when there’s getting to be a teacher shortage,” said Scott Ashmann, UW-Green Bay College of Health, Education, and Social Welfare Associate Dean.

Educators said there’s about a 25 percent decrease in the number of students that are becoming teachers throughout the UW-system, including at UW-Green Bay.

“We have noticed it in our secondary students, people who want to be middle school or high school teachers,” Ashmann said.

The proposal does raise some questions.

“Depending on how educator licensing continues, it could cause us to not stay up to speed on what the latest and greatest is in the education field,” Soquet said.

The governor’s proposal wouldn’t require training, though districts could require it.

Some said the proposal should include professional development training.

“They need to continue to remain current on the ideas that research and classroom experience is telling us about how teaching practices are changing and also about what we’re learning about how kids learn,” Ashmann said.

The proposal still needs the support of lawmakers.