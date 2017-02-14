Hawkins pleads not guilty to terrorism charge from Fox River Mall evacuation

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A man charged with making threats to shoot up the Fox River Mall, prompting an evacuation last December, pleaded not guilty in Outagamie County court.

Christopher Hawkins is charged with making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

Prosecutors say he made threats about shootings at the mall and an Appleton hotel after a fight with his girlfriend.

Family members called police on December 27 saying Hawkins was sitting in the parking lot of the mall with a gun and told family he would start shooting.

The mall was evacuated, but police didn’t find Hawkins.

He was arrested the next day in the Minneapolis area with help from the FBI.

Hawkins will have a jury trial in May.