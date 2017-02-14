High school scoreboard: Tuesday, February 14

BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams-Friendship 45, Necedah 37
Algoma 64, Kewaunee 57
Almond-Bancroft 71, Menominee Indian 59
Antigo 63, Medford Area 62
Appleton East 51, Oshkosh West 33
Arrowhead 68, Marquette University 52
Auburndale 63, Nekoosa 24
Augusta 72, Whitehall 57
Barneveld 67, Juda 52
Bay Port 60, Ashwaubenon 49, OT
Big Foot 75, Clinton 68
Brookfield Academy 76, Messmer 72
Cameron 63, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 39
Chippewa Falls 55, River Falls 36
Clear Lake 89, Lake Holcombe 65
Columbus Catholic 88, Greenwood 44
Cornell 55, New Auburn 39
Cumberland 76, Webster 50
Darlington 83, Boscobel 51
DeForest 61, Mount Horeb 30
Delavan-Darien 63, Badger 52
Dodgeland 61, Saint Lawrence Seminary 59
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 49, Gilmanton 41
Eau Claire Memorial 55, Eau Claire North 54
Edgar 52, Phillips 42
Edgewood 55, Monona Grove 54
Elk Mound 62, Spring Valley 52
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 39, Reedsville 34
Elmwood/Plum City 68, Colfax 60
Evansville 55, Whitewater 41
Fond Du Lac 68, Kimberly 65
Franklin 59, Muskego 55
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 58, Arcadia 53
Glenwood City 53, Boyceville 52
Green Bay Preble 63, Manitowoc Lincoln 44
Green Bay Southwest 61, Milwaukee Pulaski 53
Hayward 73, Ashland 46
Horicon 48, Johnson Creek 33
Ithaca 77, Cashton 54
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 67, Plymouth 59
Kiel 56, Brillion 39
Kohler 59, Sheboygan County Christian 56
La Crosse Central 79, Sparta 35
Laconia 49, Lomira 38
Lake Mills 55, Lodi 45
Lakeland 70, Tomahawk 60
Lakeside Lutheran 65, Watertown Luther Prep 41
Manitowoc Lutheran 73, Mishicot 59
Marshall 78, Cambridge 73
Martin Luther 79, Shoreland Lutheran 59
Mauston 70, West Salem 55
McDonell Central 80, Regis 69
McFarland 59, Jefferson 47
Menomonie 65, Superior 54
Middleton 96, Stevens Point 66
Milwaukee Golda Meir 89, Milwaukee School of Languages 69
Milwaukee Hamilton 84, Milwaukee King 78
Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan 86, Milwaukee Carmen 81
Milwaukee North 83, Milwaukee Pulaski 74
Milwaukee Saint Anthony 43, University Lake/Trinity 40
Milwaukee South 52, Milw. Bay View 50
Mineral Point 83, Cuba City 74
Monticello 47, Argyle 34
Mosinee 79, Northland Pines 54
Mountaintop Christian 69, Tenor/Veritas 16
Neenah 72, Appleton North 53
New Glarus 63, Belleville 49
New Holstein 93, Two Rivers 81
Oak Creek 52, Greenfield 35
Omro 82, North Fond du Lac 62
Oneida Nation 61, Saint Thomas Aquinas 40
Oregon 53, Fort Atkinson 28
Oshkosh North 73, Kaukauna 54
Owen-Withee 75, Gilman 43
Parkview 58, Palmyra-Eagle 56
Pecatonica 62, Albany 39
Pepin/Alma 75, Independence 44
Peshtigo 75, Oconto 69
Portage 59, Sauk Prairie 53
Prairie du Chien 57, Platteville 44
Racine Lutheran 69, Catholic Central 63
Rhinelander 70, Marshfield 48
Ripon 76, Kewaskum 33
Rosholt 88, Bowler 62
Royall 65, New Lisbon 44
Seymour 69, New London 55
Shiocton 95, Bonduel 53
Shullsburg 63, Benton 28
Stanley-Boyd 58, Osseo-Fairchild 54
The Prairie School 77, Kenosha Christian Life 33
Thorp 57, Fall Creek 50
Union Grove 82, Wilmot Union 80
University School of Milwaukee 73, Hope Christian 39
Watertown 55, Hartford Union 49
Waukesha West 65, West Allis Nathan Hale 64
Waunakee 73, Reedsburg Area 38
Waupun 76, Berlin 51
West Allis Central 59, Waukesha North 46
Westosha Central 59, Burlington 53
Wild Rose 55, Tigerton 37
Winneconne 65, Campbellsport 59
Wisconsin Dells 70, River Valley 57
Wisconsin Heights 51, Waterloo 44
Wisconsin Lutheran 58, Beaver Dam 45
Wisconsin Valley Luth. 56, Abbotsford 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Ironwood, Mich. vs. Mercer, ppd.
Abbotsford 46, Edgar 41
Almond-Bancroft 56, Menominee Indian 48
Amery 50, New Richmond 32
Amherst 54, Weyauwega-Fremont 15
Appleton East 56, New London 39
Aquinas 48, Holmen 45
Arcadia 43, Independence 39
Barneveld 67, Juda 37
Black Hawk 63, Dodgeville 35
Brookfield Academy 66, Heritage Christian 44
Burlington 54, Westosha Central 28
Cameron 59, Prairie Farm 36
Campbellsport 47, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 39
Cashton 55, New Lisbon 46
Central Wisconsin Christian 60, Oakfield 47
Clear Lake, Iowa 70, Lake Holcombe 22
Colfax 65, Ladysmith 30
Cudahy 48, Greenfield 33
Eastbrook Academy 64, Rock County Christian 30
Eau Claire North 50, Eau Claire Memorial 33
Fall River 44, Deerfield 41
Flambeau 70, Northwood 15
Fox Valley Lutheran 43, Clintonville 21
Franklin 38, Brookfield Central 37
Frederic 49, Shell Lake 43
Gillett 62, Crivitz 46
Grantsburg 73, Spooner 38
Highland 64, North Crawford 48
Horicon 43, Williams Bay 29
Hustisford 50, Johnson Creek 29
Iola-Scandinavia 40, Pacelli 30
Jefferson 57, Fort Atkinson 46
Kenosha Christian Life 43, Saint Francis 13
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 58, Port Washington 50
La Crosse Central 56, Sparta 36
Lake Country Lutheran 62, Messmer 10
Lakeside Lutheran 44, Columbus 40
Little Chute 46, Freedom 45
Lodi 61, Westfield Area 14
Lourdes Academy 86, Wayland Academy 15
Luxemburg-Casco 62, Denmark 58
Markesan 30, Randolph 25
Marshall 55, Wisconsin Heights 54
Martin Luther 67, Shoreland Lutheran 62
Mauston 47, Black River Falls 31
Menomonee Falls 54, Wisconsin Lutheran 39
Milton 70, Sauk Prairie 63
Milwaukee Academy of Science 69, Milwaukee Washington/Career and Tech. Ed. 66
Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 68, Obama SCTE 16
Milwaukee Madison 59, Milwaukee Golda Meir 49
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 64, Milwaukee Marshall 24
Milwaukee Vincent 84, Milwaukee King 78
Necedah 44, Hillsboro 39
Neillsville 68, Greenwood 31
Nekoosa 44, Medford Area 38
Newman Catholic 77, Wausau East 74, OT
Onalaska 65, Tomah 59
Osceola 56, Baldwin-Woodville 53
Peshtigo 60, Wausaukee 49
Pewaukee 66, Wauwatosa West 49
Pius XI Catholic 47, Greendale 26
Plymouth 74, Kewaskum 51
Port Edwards 47, Marion 38
Princeton/Green Lake 53, Cambria-Friesland 44
Richland Center 70, Westby 59
Rio 48, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 30
River Ridge 49, Belmont 32
Rosholt 51, Bowler 49
Royall 44, Kickapoo/LaFarge 32
Saint Croix Central 59, Glenwood City 39
Saint Thomas More 52, Dominican 47
Seneca 49, Wauzeka-Steuben 41
St. Croix Falls 71, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 29
Tigerton 46, Wild Rose 45
Tri-County 79, Gresham Community 46
Turtle Lake 45, Luck 43, OT
Waterford 50, Racine Horlick 46
Wauwatosa East 54, Waukesha North 38
Wisconsin Dells 56, River Valley 30
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 65, Manawa 12
Wrightstown 63, Waupaca 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Ironwood, Mich. vs. Mercer, ccd.
BOYS HOCKEY
Amory Co-Op 7, Grantsburg Co-Op 1
Ashland Co-Op 10, Chequamegon/Phillips 0
Ashwaubenon Co-Op 6, De Pere/ West De Pere 2
Baraboo Co-Op 10, Sparta 0
Bay Port/Pulaski 8, Green Bay United 1
Beloit Memorial Co-Op 8, Monroe Co-Op 2
Brookfield East Co-Op 8, Fond du Lac 5
DeForest Co-Op 6, Viroqua Co-Op 1
East Merrill 3, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 2, OT
Kenosha Bradford Co-Op 7, Milton 0
Lakeland/Mercer 4, Tomahawk 2
Madison Memorial 5, McFarland 2
Marshfield 3, Black River Falls Co-Op 2
Merrill/Wausau East 3, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 2, OT
Oregon 12, Madison La Follette 2
Regis Co-Op 7, Medford 2
Sauk Prairie Co-Op 6, Tomah 2
Sheboygan South Co-Op 3, Cedarburg 1
Spooner Co-Op 4, Menomonie 3
Stoughton 1, Greendale Co-Op 0
Waunakee 4, Monona Grove 3, OT
Waupaca 2, Oshkosh North Co-Op 1
West Bend West Co-Op 6, Beaver Dam Co-Op 1
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 6, Pacelli Co-Op 2
WRESTLING