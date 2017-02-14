High school scoreboard: Tuesday, February 14

REBOOT - Action 2 Sports football HD 340x250 generic By Published: Updated:
REBOOT - Action 2 Sports generic blue bkgd HD 340x250

BOYS BASKETBALL

Adams-Friendship 45, Necedah 37

Algoma 64, Kewaunee 57

Almond-Bancroft 71, Menominee Indian 59

Antigo 63, Medford Area 62

Appleton East 51, Oshkosh West 33

Arrowhead 68, Marquette University 52

Auburndale 63, Nekoosa 24

Augusta 72, Whitehall 57

Barneveld 67, Juda 52

Bay Port 60, Ashwaubenon 49, OT

Big Foot 75, Clinton 68

Brookfield Academy 76, Messmer 72

Cameron 63, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 39

Chippewa Falls 55, River Falls 36

Clear Lake 89, Lake Holcombe 65

Columbus Catholic 88, Greenwood 44

Cornell 55, New Auburn 39

Cumberland 76, Webster 50

Darlington 83, Boscobel 51

DeForest 61, Mount Horeb 30

Delavan-Darien 63, Badger 52

Dodgeland 61, Saint Lawrence Seminary 59

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 49, Gilmanton 41

Eau Claire Memorial 55, Eau Claire North 54

Edgar 52, Phillips 42

Edgewood 55, Monona Grove 54

Elk Mound 62, Spring Valley 52

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 39, Reedsville 34

Elmwood/Plum City 68, Colfax 60

Evansville 55, Whitewater 41

Fond Du Lac 68, Kimberly 65

Franklin 59, Muskego 55

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 58, Arcadia 53

Glenwood City 53, Boyceville 52

Green Bay Preble 63, Manitowoc Lincoln 44

Green Bay Southwest 61, Milwaukee Pulaski 53

Hayward 73, Ashland 46

Horicon 48, Johnson Creek 33

Ithaca 77, Cashton 54

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 67, Plymouth 59

Kiel 56, Brillion 39

Kohler 59, Sheboygan County Christian 56

La Crosse Central 79, Sparta 35

Laconia 49, Lomira 38

Lake Mills 55, Lodi 45

Lakeland 70, Tomahawk 60

Lakeside Lutheran 65, Watertown Luther Prep 41

Manitowoc Lutheran 73, Mishicot 59

Marshall 78, Cambridge 73

Martin Luther 79, Shoreland Lutheran 59

Mauston 70, West Salem 55

McDonell Central 80, Regis 69

McFarland 59, Jefferson 47

Menomonie 65, Superior 54

Middleton 96, Stevens Point 66

Milwaukee Golda Meir 89, Milwaukee School of Languages 69

Milwaukee Hamilton 84, Milwaukee King 78

Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan 86, Milwaukee Carmen 81

Milwaukee North 83, Milwaukee Pulaski 74

Milwaukee Saint Anthony 43, University Lake/Trinity 40

Milwaukee South 52, Milw. Bay View 50

Mineral Point 83, Cuba City 74

Monticello 47, Argyle 34

Mosinee 79, Northland Pines 54

Mountaintop Christian 69, Tenor/Veritas 16

Neenah 72, Appleton North 53

New Glarus 63, Belleville 49

New Holstein 93, Two Rivers 81

Oak Creek 52, Greenfield 35

Omro 82, North Fond du Lac 62

Oneida Nation 61, Saint Thomas Aquinas 40

Oregon 53, Fort Atkinson 28

Oshkosh North 73, Kaukauna 54

Owen-Withee 75, Gilman 43

Parkview 58, Palmyra-Eagle 56

Pecatonica 62, Albany 39

Pepin/Alma 75, Independence 44

Peshtigo 75, Oconto 69

Portage 59, Sauk Prairie 53

Prairie du Chien 57, Platteville 44

Racine Lutheran 69, Catholic Central 63

Rhinelander 70, Marshfield 48

Ripon 76, Kewaskum 33

Rosholt 88, Bowler 62

Royall 65, New Lisbon 44

Seymour 69, New London 55

Shiocton 95, Bonduel 53

Shullsburg 63, Benton 28

Stanley-Boyd 58, Osseo-Fairchild 54

The Prairie School 77, Kenosha Christian Life 33

Thorp 57, Fall Creek 50

Union Grove 82, Wilmot Union 80

University School of Milwaukee 73, Hope Christian 39

Watertown 55, Hartford Union 49

Waukesha West 65, West Allis Nathan Hale 64

Waunakee 73, Reedsburg Area 38

Waupun 76, Berlin 51

West Allis Central 59, Waukesha North 46

Westosha Central 59, Burlington 53

Wild Rose 55, Tigerton 37

Winneconne 65, Campbellsport 59

Wisconsin Dells 70, River Valley 57

Wisconsin Heights 51, Waterloo 44

Wisconsin Lutheran 58, Beaver Dam 45

Wisconsin Valley Luth. 56, Abbotsford 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Ironwood, Mich. vs. Mercer, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Abbotsford 46, Edgar 41

Almond-Bancroft 56, Menominee Indian 48

Amery 50, New Richmond 32

Amherst 54, Weyauwega-Fremont 15

Appleton East 56, New London 39

Aquinas 48, Holmen 45

Arcadia 43, Independence 39

Barneveld 67, Juda 37

Black Hawk 63, Dodgeville 35

Brookfield Academy 66, Heritage Christian 44

Burlington 54, Westosha Central 28

Cameron 59, Prairie Farm 36

Campbellsport 47, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 39

Cashton 55, New Lisbon 46

Central Wisconsin Christian 60, Oakfield 47

Clear Lake, Iowa 70, Lake Holcombe 22

Colfax 65, Ladysmith 30

Cudahy 48, Greenfield 33

Eastbrook Academy 64, Rock County Christian 30

Eau Claire North 50, Eau Claire Memorial 33

Fall River 44, Deerfield 41

Flambeau 70, Northwood 15

Fox Valley Lutheran 43, Clintonville 21

Franklin 38, Brookfield Central 37

Frederic 49, Shell Lake 43

Gillett 62, Crivitz 46

Grantsburg 73, Spooner 38

Highland 64, North Crawford 48

Horicon 43, Williams Bay 29

Hustisford 50, Johnson Creek 29

Iola-Scandinavia 40, Pacelli 30

Jefferson 57, Fort Atkinson 46

Kenosha Christian Life 43, Saint Francis 13

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 58, Port Washington 50

La Crosse Central 56, Sparta 36

Lake Country Lutheran 62, Messmer 10

Lakeside Lutheran 44, Columbus 40

Little Chute 46, Freedom 45

Lodi 61, Westfield Area 14

Lourdes Academy 86, Wayland Academy 15

Luxemburg-Casco 62, Denmark 58

Markesan 30, Randolph 25

Marshall 55, Wisconsin Heights 54

Martin Luther 67, Shoreland Lutheran 62

Mauston 47, Black River Falls 31

Menomonee Falls 54, Wisconsin Lutheran 39

Milton 70, Sauk Prairie 63

Milwaukee Academy of Science 69, Milwaukee Washington/Career and Tech. Ed. 66

Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 68, Obama SCTE 16

Milwaukee Madison 59, Milwaukee Golda Meir 49

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 64, Milwaukee Marshall 24

Milwaukee Vincent 84, Milwaukee King 78

Necedah 44, Hillsboro 39

Neillsville 68, Greenwood 31

Nekoosa 44, Medford Area 38

Newman Catholic 77, Wausau East 74, OT

Onalaska 65, Tomah 59

Osceola 56, Baldwin-Woodville 53

Peshtigo 60, Wausaukee 49

Pewaukee 66, Wauwatosa West 49

Pius XI Catholic 47, Greendale 26

Plymouth 74, Kewaskum 51

Port Edwards 47, Marion 38

Princeton/Green Lake 53, Cambria-Friesland 44

Richland Center 70, Westby 59

Rio 48, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 30

River Ridge 49, Belmont 32

Rosholt 51, Bowler 49

Royall 44, Kickapoo/LaFarge 32

Saint Croix Central 59, Glenwood City 39

Saint Thomas More 52, Dominican 47

Seneca 49, Wauzeka-Steuben 41

St. Croix Falls 71, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 29

Tigerton 46, Wild Rose 45

Tri-County 79, Gresham Community 46

Turtle Lake 45, Luck 43, OT

Waterford 50, Racine Horlick 46

Wauwatosa East 54, Waukesha North 38

Wisconsin Dells 56, River Valley 30

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 65, Manawa 12

Wrightstown 63, Waupaca 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Ironwood, Mich. vs. Mercer, ccd.

BOYS HOCKEY

Amory Co-Op 7, Grantsburg Co-Op 1

Ashland Co-Op 10, Chequamegon/Phillips 0

Ashwaubenon Co-Op 6, De Pere/ West De Pere 2

Baraboo Co-Op 10, Sparta 0

Bay Port/Pulaski 8, Green Bay United 1

Beloit Memorial Co-Op 8, Monroe Co-Op 2

Brookfield East Co-Op 8, Fond du Lac 5

DeForest Co-Op 6, Viroqua Co-Op 1

East Merrill 3, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 2, OT

Kenosha Bradford Co-Op 7, Milton 0

Lakeland/Mercer 4, Tomahawk 2

Madison Memorial 5, McFarland 2

Marshfield 3, Black River Falls Co-Op 2

Merrill/Wausau East 3, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 2, OT

Oregon 12, Madison La Follette 2

Regis Co-Op 7, Medford 2

Sauk Prairie Co-Op 6, Tomah 2

Sheboygan South Co-Op 3, Cedarburg 1

Spooner Co-Op 4, Menomonie 3

Stoughton 1, Greendale Co-Op 0

Waunakee 4, Monona Grove 3, OT

Waupaca 2, Oshkosh North Co-Op 1

West Bend West Co-Op 6, Beaver Dam Co-Op 1

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 6, Pacelli Co-Op 2

WRESTLING

Full team sectional results

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s