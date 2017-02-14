High school wrestling: team sectional highlights

Division 1
Sectional A (at Stevens Point)
Hudson 36, Marshfield 33
Sectional B (at Pulaski)
Kaukauna 57, Pulaski 9
Sectional C (at Baraboo)
Holmen 27, Sauk Prairie 24
Sectional D (at Hartford)
Slinger 53, Germantown 21
Sectional E (at Elkhorn)
Stoughton 36, Elkhorn 25
Sectional F (at Mukwonago)
Waterford 54, Wauwatosa West/East 19
Sectional G (at Pewaukee)
Menomonee Falls 63, Nicolet 15
Sectional H (at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther)
Oak Creek 49, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 20
Division 2
Sectional A (at St. Croix Central)
Match 1: Ellsworth 77, Barron 0
Match 2: Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 60, Osceola 18
Final: Ellsworth 50, Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 12
Sectional B (at Freedom)
Match 1: Oconto Falls 55, Wautoma/Wild Rose 8
Match 2: Luxemburg-Casco 54, Antigo 6
Final: Luxemburg-Casco 36, Oconto Falls 29
Sectional C (at Edgerton)
Match 1: River Valley 44, Viroqua 24
Match 2: Lodi 44, Evansville/Albany 33
Final: Lodi 33, River Valley 32
Sectional D (at East Troy)
Match 1: Lomira 59, Whitewater 12
Match 2: Valders 38, Wisconsin Lutheran 30
Final: Lomira 51, Valders 12
Division 3
Sectional A (at Boyceville)
Match 1: Spring Valley/Elmwood 34, St. Croix Falls 27
Match 2: Durand 46, Ladysmith 25
Final: Spring Valley/Elmwood 48, Durand 30
Sectional B (at Amherst)
Match 1: Weyauwega-Fremont 54, Crandon 20
Match 2: Stratford 45, Coleman 22
Final: Stratford 80, Weyauwega-Fremont 0
Sectional C (at Parkview)
Match 1: Fennimore 57, Westby 9
Match 2: Darlington/Black Hawk 54, Brookwood 26
Final: Fennimore 43, Darlington/Black Hawk 24
Sectional D (at Laconia)
Match 1: Random Lake 61, Laconia 12
Match 2: Reedsville 42, Kenosha Christian Life 24
Final: Random Lake 30, Reedsville 26