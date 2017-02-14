Howard develops plan for “downtown”

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) – The Village of Howard outside Green Bay is growing in a lot of ways, but a big project that’s been in the works for a few years is making strides. It will be a place to live, work and play.

Meadowbrook Park just off Cardinal Lane is the backdrop of the project where village officials plan to put a big pavilion for community gatherings and even a splash pad.

“It happens to be really nicely located near our YMCA, which is a really busy YMCA if you’ve seen the parking lots,” Village Administrator Paul Evert said.

The village has big plans for this area, wanting it to be more like a downtown.

“Kind of a central park, central public area where people can gather,” Evert said. “And there’s a few things that we don’t have in our community yet that we want to bring to that area, a really large covered area. The farmer’s market can go on on Thursday nights and not have to worry about the weather.”

The first phase of the project — a senior living community — is done. There’s also a library nearby.

Next on the agenda: More places to live.

“We plan to start in June our first multi-family building, which is about 84 units, and that will look right across a really short walk way towards the future pavilion site,” Evert said.

The village does not plan to bring in an outside developer for the project. The apartment complex will be about a $20 million project. The pavilion and outdoor public space will cost about $4 million to $6 million.

“There was so much work done on this Village Center in terms of trying to orient the board in terms of what the cost were, and we went into this totally understanding what this project was,” Village President Burt McIntyre said.

The pavilion will also be used and summer gatherings.

Village leaders also think it would be fun to put an ice skating rink here for the colder months.