Immigrant families worried about children’s future under Trump administration

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) — A growing number of immigrant families are quietly seeking help after some law enforcement agencies, including Milwaukee county, are threatening to go after more undocumented immigrants.

Immigration attorney Kelsi Cottle, with Kaehne, cottle, Pasquale & Associates, S.C., said her phone has been ringing off the hook with undocumented immigrants afraid of what might happen under President Trump’s administration.

“I said at the beginning we are going to get the bad ones, the really bad ones. We’re getting them out and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” said President Trump.

But Cottle said Trump’s executive order is doing more than that.

“There’s actually now a priority on not only immigrants who have been convicted of crimes, but immigrants who have been convicted of lower level crimes as well, certain driving offenses, up to and including immigrants who have entered the country illegally, without any type of documentation,” said Cottle.

Cottle said one of her clients’ biggest concerns is what will happen to their children who are U.S. citizens.

“They are afraid of being torn apart,” said Cottle.

If the family doesn’t have any legal options, Cottle said the most she can do is help them fill out planning documents.

“They (the documents) dictate how those children will be cared for by family members, or people in the community, if those parents were to be picked up by immigration enforcement,” said Cottle.

Cottle said that is likely to happen more often if local officials start enforcing immigration laws.

The Neenah Police Department released a statement that said, “Traditionally local law enforcement has had almost no role in enforcing immigration laws. at this point, we don’t foresee getting involved in immigration enforcement.”

If you or someone you know needs help, Cottle said it’s best to go through an attorney for answers because they will be able to walk you through all of your legal options.

“There are going to be a lot of individuals, a lot of so-called professionals, that will take advantage of that fear so I do want to warn people, warn immigrants out there in the community,” said Cottle.