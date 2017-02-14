Jaguars prepare for state

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) – On Valentine’s Day, the Ashwaubenon Jaguars were not holding back. They’re diving right in to embrace their role as favorites in the 200 medley relay at state. The top-seeded Jags must wait all week in anticipation, but their relay is the first race in Friday’s WIAA D2 Championship Meet.

“I think for us it’s really not a target, it’s a badge of honor,” said senior Max White about having the top seed. “We are going to go in there and just swim as fast as we can. If we get beat swimming the perfect race, then we can’t really complain. I don’t think we’ve ever been top seed in a relay before in my 4 years. So going in there with 3 seniors and a junior is fantastic.”

“I think it’s way easier to have people chase us,” said fellow senior Eric Van Dyke. “I don’t want to be chasing other people. So I think it’s really cool that we’re going in first.”

“It’s new for us,” said senior Dan Jablonski. “We’re not typically at the forefront at state, but it’s exciting and is a new challenge that i’m looking forward to having.”

All told, Ashwaubenon qualified 3 relays for state and also had 11 individual events qualifiers.