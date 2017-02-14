Lambeau Field regular named 19th member of Packers Fan Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Lifelong Green Bay Packers fan Frank Lamping is the newest member of the team’s Fan Hall of Fame.

The Union Grove man was chosen by fans to be the 19th inductee into the Fan Hall of Fame. Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy made the announcement Tuesday at Lambeau Field.

Lamping was nominated by his friend, Don Schauf. Schauf wrote an essay describing how Lamping put off cancer surgery to maintain his perfect attendance record at Lambeau Field.

Fans may recognize Lamping as a fixture at the south end of the stadium His friends call him “Jumbotron” because he’s often featured on the video boards.

“Beyond his devotion to the team, what qualifies Frank as the ultimate ambassador for the Packers is the way he embodies the Packers Way. Frank continues to battle cancer, but at the same time has not wavered in his devotion to his community just as he has not wavered in his devotion to the Packers. He has not slowed in his volunteering or enthusiasm for life. Frank truly embodies all that is good about the Green Bay Packers and is unquestionably deserving of a position in the Fan Hall of Fame,” reads Schauf’s essay.

In addition to the honor, Lamping receives four club seats to a 2017 home game; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; and a road trip for two to a 2017 away game.

Frank’s name will be featured in the Packers Hall of Fame.

Online voting for the Fan Hall of Fame was conducted between Jan. 1 and 30. More than 60,000 votes were cast, according to the Packers.

Here’s the full list of finalists:

John Powers – Savage, Minn.

Rosemary Scheible – Wauwatosa, Wis.

Kay Kuester Doran – Antigo, Wis.

Karen Troyanek – LaCrosse, Wis.

Carol Postulka – Pierre, S.D.

Frank Lamping – Union Grove, Wis.

LaNore Anderson – Thorp, Wis.

Mike Sledz – Grayslake, Ill.

George Oudhuis – Rolling Prairie, Ind.

Terry Schwefel – Watertown, Wis.