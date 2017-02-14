Man found with stolen car after approaching children at elementary school

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Police have a man in custody after a suspicious incident outside Lincoln Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.

According to a letter sent home to parents, the man stood behind the fence while kindergartners and first- and second-graders were outside for recess and “made general statements… about students needing to come with him.”

The school says the man was noticed immediately by a supervisor, and the incident “was over in less than one minute.” The man never came on to school property or come in any physical contact with children, the school said.

When police found the suspect, a 44-year-old man from Green Bay, they discovered he was in possession of a stolen car. He’s being held on possible charges for that. Police don’t know what charges he might face for the incident at Lincoln.