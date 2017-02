NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) – The Neenah Police Department is investigating the death of a two-year-old boy.

On Monday, officers were called to the 2000 block of Marathon Ave. for a child who was unresponsive.

Police say they were informed that the boy was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

The child was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The Neenah Police Department says an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

The death remains under investigation.

The boy’s name was not released.