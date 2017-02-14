Second man charged in Cherry Street murder

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A second man has been charged in connection to a September 2016 murder in Green Bay.

On Feb. 9, Michael Lee McCalvin, 47, was charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide – Party to a Crime, for his alleged role in the Sept. 11 shooting death of Guled Hirsi.

Another man, 28-year-old Richard McKinney, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for allegedly firing the shots that killed Hirsi.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states Hirsi and his girlfriend went to McCalvin to buy drugs, but the drugs “were bunk.” Hirsi’s girlfriend told police that McCalvin told the couple to go her home on Cherry Street and wait for more drugs.

The girlfriend told authorities that McCalvin arrived at the Cherry Street home with McKinney, and McCalvin told Hirsi and the girlfriend to go to the basement.

She stated that McKinney started shouting at Hirsi and asking for money. She saw Hirsi try to run up the stairs of the basement and McKinney shoot him.

Hirsi’s girlfriend told investigators that McCalvin had “lured them downstairs and set up the entire murder.”

McCalvin is expected in court on Tuesday afternoon.

McKinney has a jury trial scheduled for early April.