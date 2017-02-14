St. Norbert defeats Lake Forest, clinches MWC title

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — 14th ranked (D3hoops.com) St. Norbert College (18-4, 15-2 MWC) defeated Lake Forest College 64-58 Tuesday night at the Kress Events Center. According to the SNC athletic department SNC claims at least a share of fifth consecutive Midwest Conference title and seventh in last eight years and No. 1 seed for MWC Tournament. Saint Norbert College will host at Kress Center on Feb. 24-25. Tuesday night’s win marks the 49th consecutive home game against MWC opponent. For highlights click the video.

