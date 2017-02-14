St. Norbert defeats Lake Forest, clinches MWC title

REBOOT - Action 2 Sports football HD 340x250 generic By Published: Updated:
St Norbert College vs Lake Forest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — 14th ranked (D3hoops.com) St. Norbert College (18-4, 15-2 MWC) defeated Lake Forest College 64-58 Tuesday night at the Kress Events Center. According to the SNC athletic department SNC claims at least a share of fifth consecutive Midwest Conference title and seventh in last eight years and No. 1 seed for MWC Tournament. Saint Norbert College will host at Kress Center on Feb. 24-25. Tuesday night’s win marks the 49th consecutive home game against MWC opponent. For highlights click the video.

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s