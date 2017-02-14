Three angry aldermen versus Mayor Jim Schmitt on finance probes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Aldermen Chris Wery, Andy Nicholson, and Tom De Wane want to know why the mayor did not notify them when an investigation into their campaign finances was dropped because the statute of limitations ran out.

“What developers or elected officials have any confidence in dealing with the unscrupulous Jim Schmitt?” Wery said to a host of reporters Tuesday afternoon.

The news conference is yet another turn in the war between the mayor and the council members who want him unseated.

The mayor requested that probe after he was investigated and later charged for taking thousands of dollars of illegal campaign contributions.

“Jim Schmitt’s deceitful, dishonest tactics were only meant to damage the aldermen and shift the spotlight off his illegal campaign activity,” Wery continued.

“You know as a person if I was being investigated I would expect him to come forward. He never did. I didn’t reach out to him because that’s his job,” said Tom De Wane, council president.

In a statement to Action 2 News, the mayor responded saying, in part,

“They should have checked on their own. I’m sure next week they’ll find something else to complain about.”

Alderwoman Barb Dorff watched the news conference, and she’s suspicious of the timing days ahead of the hearing deciding the mayor’s fate.

“I’m going to do my duty in that quasi-judicial hearing to ensure stick to the one topic that we are supposed to be talking about,” she said.