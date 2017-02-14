Two killed in crash with log truck in Shawano County

By Published: Updated:
shawano-county-town-of-grant-crash-map-2-13-2017

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – An elderly man and woman were killed in a crash involving a log truck and a vehicle Monday.

At about 3:55 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on County Trunk G and Leopolis Road in the Town of Grant.

The Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation shows the victims’ vehicle was traveling west on Leopolis Road. The vehicle was in the intersection with County Trunk G when it was hit by a northbound log truck.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 77-year-old Marion man, died from his injuries.

His 76-year-old passenger, a woman from Marion, also died from her injuries.

The driver of the log truck, a 57-year-old Bowler man, was not hurt.

No names were released.

The crash remains under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office says it is not releasing additional information at this time.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s