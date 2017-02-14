Two killed in crash with log truck in Shawano County

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – An elderly man and woman were killed in a crash involving a log truck and a vehicle Monday.

At about 3:55 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on County Trunk G and Leopolis Road in the Town of Grant.

The Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation shows the victims’ vehicle was traveling west on Leopolis Road. The vehicle was in the intersection with County Trunk G when it was hit by a northbound log truck.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 77-year-old Marion man, died from his injuries.

His 76-year-old passenger, a woman from Marion, also died from her injuries.

The driver of the log truck, a 57-year-old Bowler man, was not hurt.

No names were released.

The crash remains under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office says it is not releasing additional information at this time.