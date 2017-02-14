Would-be Wausaukee bank robber gets six years in prison

WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) – A New York man was sentenced to six years in prison for attempting to rob two banks in Marinette County while armed with a loaded gun.

Prosecutors say as part of the plea agreement, Ross Bertucci admitted he tried to rob the State Bank of Florence and Stephenson National Bank, both in Wausaukee, back in October.

A gas station attendant noticed a man pacing outside the State Bank of Florence and called the bank to warn them. The bank locked its doors.

Police say Bertucci then went to the other bank, but it had locked its doors, too.

Police were waiting for Bertucci and arrested him.