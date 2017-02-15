2-time state champion wrestler has grappled with mono all season

DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) — Denmark senior wrestler Brock Bergelin recently won his 150th match (he’s 153-8 in four years) and is seeking his third straight WIAA state championship. He’s committed to Central Michigan and he calls himself a “365” wrestler. But for the 120 pound wrestler his senior season has been the toughest because he’s been wrestling mononucleosis.

“I’ve been an absolute demon on top like my whole. I just haven’t had the strength to pin kids or anything. The only thing I would say I have a genetic advantage at is my conditioning, my lungs. I felt really out of shape. I knew something wasn’t right,” Bergelin said.

Miraculously, Bergelin advanced to individual sectionals last Saturday and is now 31-1 this season.

“The mono situation. That really took a ton out of me and it really made me learn how to wrestle without having the most strength or conditioning,” Bergelin said. “If I were to win state this year to cap it off with three state titles would be really special. I haven’t had an ideal healthy season.”

Bergelin spent a whole two weeks of his off-season not wrestling so for Denmark wrestling head coach Tim Kapinos telling his senior to exercise patience wasn’t so easy.

“It was very hard to keep him off that mat during that time when was recovering,” Kapinos said.

Denmark high school has never had a wrestler win three state titles and in fact Bergelin is only one of two in school history to be 2-time state champ (Matt Vanden Bush: 1992 – 135; 1993 – 140).

“To have a three-timer I think would be huge,” Kapinos said. “It certainly not something many schools can say they’ve had. It really comes down to his work ethic.”

Bergelin is among six Denmark wrestlers in the Division 2 sectional at Seymour on Saturday.