300 Ski Helmets Donated to De Pere School

By Published: Updated:
ski-helmet

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY)- Sixth graders at Foxview Intermediate School in De Pere received a donation of ski helmets Tuesday, just in time for an annual class ski trip.

The 300 helmets were donated to the school by BayCare Clinic. Each child will be able to keep the helmet.

Mike Schmidt, the Director of Business Development for BayCare Clinic, says helmets are incredibly important for those out on the hills. “We’ve seen a lot of injuries in our ER from kids falling either sledding or snowboarding or skiing, so we just wanted to make sure that every kid here was safe.”

Andy Bradford, Foxview’s Principal, says any way for the school to promote activity and safety, is good for students.

Schmidt says BayCare got the idea to donate the helmets, after learning the ski trip is donated as well. The annual trip is funded by the Harry Macco Learn to SKI Foundation.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s