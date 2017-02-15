300 Ski Helmets Donated to De Pere School

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY)- Sixth graders at Foxview Intermediate School in De Pere received a donation of ski helmets Tuesday, just in time for an annual class ski trip.

The 300 helmets were donated to the school by BayCare Clinic. Each child will be able to keep the helmet.

Mike Schmidt, the Director of Business Development for BayCare Clinic, says helmets are incredibly important for those out on the hills. “We’ve seen a lot of injuries in our ER from kids falling either sledding or snowboarding or skiing, so we just wanted to make sure that every kid here was safe.”

Andy Bradford, Foxview’s Principal, says any way for the school to promote activity and safety, is good for students.

Schmidt says BayCare got the idea to donate the helmets, after learning the ski trip is donated as well. The annual trip is funded by the Harry Macco Learn to SKI Foundation.