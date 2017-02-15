American Girl introduces first boy doll

CHICAGO, Ill. (WBAY) – The insanely popular American Girl doll line has some new characters, including its first boy doll.

The company unveiled Logan Everett during a Facebook Live event Tuesday.

Logan plays drums for his friend Tenney Grant, a songwriter trying to make it big in Nashville.

“Tenney and Logan challenge each other to grow as musicians, and their partnership teaches girls the importance of being open to collaboration and compromise,” American Girl says.

The company says a boy doll has been a top request for decades.

Also in this year’s announcement: Gabriela is the 2017 Girl of the Year; and the return of favorite historical character Felicity.

The new dolls go on sale on Feb. 16.

