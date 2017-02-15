Changes sought following presidential recount in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Republican lawmakers are seeking changes in Wisconsin law in reaction to the presidential recount last fall forced by Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

A bill being circulated in the Legislature would limit who could ask for recounts. Had it been in place last year, Stein could not have forced the recount of Wisconsin’s presidential votes.

Under the bill, only aggrieved candidates could petition for a recount. To be aggrieved, the candidate would have to be within 1 percent of the winner’s vote total in an election with at least 4,000 votes.

If fewer than 4,000 votes are cast, the person seeking a recount must be within 40 votes.

Taxpayers would still pay for recounts only where the difference is within one-quarter of a percentage point.

