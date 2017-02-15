Green Bay parks committee to discuss repairs to 9/11 memorial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay City Council Parks Committee plans to discuss a proposal to repair the September 11 memorial.

The monument, which was dedicated in 2005, is located near the Fox River in downtown Green Bay.

The issues:

The condition of the marble is deteriorating. Some of the names carved into the monument are not legible. Also, the marble is cracking in some places.

Incorrect information on the flights involved in the 9/11 attacks. The monument reads “American Airlines Flight 175.” It should read “United Airlines Flight 175.” Also, the monument incorrectly reads “United Airlines Flight 77”, when it should say “American Airlines Flight 77.”

Green Bay alderman Chris Wery is asking for $80,000 from the excess Stadium District Tax money to fix or replace the monument.