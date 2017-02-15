Hortonville Police Commission orders suspension for embattled chief

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) – The Village of Hortonville Police Commission has handed down an eight-week suspension for embattled Police Chief Michael Sullivan.

However, Sullivan is only required to serve two weeks of that punishment.

The Commission ruled that Chief Sullivan was “culpable on some but not all elements of the charges” against him.

Chief Sullivan was accused by the Village Board of violating employee rights, making discriminatory comments against women and minorities, and not being truthful during an internal investigation. He’s been on paid administrative leave since October.

Village Board President Traci Martens called for Sullivan to dismissed from his duties as Hortonville Police Chief.

On Dec. 21-22, the Hortonville Police Commission held public evidentiary hearings on the allegations against Sullivan. Here’s what they decided.

Sullivan will be suspended for two consecutive weeks beginning Feb. 16.

If the Commission hears of any misconduct or retaliation by the chief, it will impose the additional six weeks of unpaid suspension to be served within a year’s time.

The Commission ruled that chief violated counts 1, 3, 4, and 5 of the complaint against him. Those counts are Inappropriate Discriminatory Conduct; Violation of the State Transaction Information for Management Enforcement System; Violation of Employee Rights to Grieve and Engage in Concerted Protected Activity; and Violating the Directive Not to Discuss the Investigation during the Course of the Investigation.

Sullivan, who has been chief for 14 years, has denied that he committed misconduct.

CLICK HERE to read the Police Commission’s ruling in this case. (opens pdf)