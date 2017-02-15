Man accused of approaching children at recess said he was looking for his “babies”

Related Coverage Man found with stolen car after approaching children at elementary school

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A Green Bay man is charged after police say he stole a car and caused a scare involving children at Lincoln Elementary School on Tuesday.

Cary Metoxen, 44, is charged with burglary, operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, and two counts of disorderly conduct.

Court documents filed Wednesday say a neighbor saw Metoxen trying to open car doors along Reed Street, then drove off in a car that was left running to warm up.

As police were looking for the stolen car, they received a call from Lincoln Elementary. The recess supervisor said the man was up against the fence during recess saying, “They are all my babies. Where are my babies? They all need to come with me.”

The supervisor says she was screaming on her radio as the man started walking toward the gate. The kids — kindergarten, first and second grade students — were rushed back indoors. The recess supervisor says as Metoxen turned away he began to yell to her that they were all his babies, they needed to come to him, “and something about heaven.”

Metoxen turned around and drove off.

Police sent officers to nearby Franklin Middle School and the Boys and Girls Club as a precaution, but police were able to find Metoxen a short distance away and pulled him over in the stolen car.

Police had the school district check its records and confirmed Metoxen isn’t related to any student attending any Green Bay schools.

The neighbor who says she saw Metoxen checking car doors said he asked her for a cigarette, then made comments like, the world is going to change, that he could be murdered, his mother could be murdered and his sister could be murdered, then he walked away.