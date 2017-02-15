Menasha taking input on proposed Broad Street project

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) – Menasha city leaders are holding a meeting to inform the public about a proposed construction project on Broad Street.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Menasha Senior Center, 116 Main Street.

The $850,000 project would reconstruct a two-block stretch of Broad Street between Tayco Street and Racine Street

The west side of Broad Street would be repaved with asphalt, and the east side with concrete.

Bike lanes would be added to the west side of the street.

Tax dollars would pay for about 80 percent of the work.

Mayor Don Merkes says this project has been on the city’s to-do list for years.

“Broad Street is not in very good shape, as you probably see that coming down the street,” says Mayor Merkes. “It has a major employer with Faith Technologies parking in the ramp. It’s time for it to happen. We’re replacing street utilities and electrical lines as well.”

Wednesday’s meeting will include a formal presentation and a question-and-answer session.

The project is in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The mayor says construction is planned for summer of 2019.