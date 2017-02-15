Neenah Police: Autopsy finds no trauma to explain 2-year-old’s death

By Published: Updated:
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) – The Neenah Police Department says an autopsy didn’t find any trauma or other unusual circumstances that caused the death of a two-year-old boy.

Rescuers were called Tuesday at 2:43 p.m. to a home on the 2000-block of Marathon Ave. for a child that was unresponsive. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital at 4:10 p.m.

More autopsy results, such as blood tests, will take four to six weeks.

Police say the boy was being cared for in a relative’s home at the time. The boy, his parents and relatives are all from Neenah.

Police aren’t identifying the family at this time but are asking for the community’s thoughts and prayers for the family.

 

