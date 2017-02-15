Packers host Empower event for students

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Middle-school age kids learned about leadership at Lambeau Field.

A three-day “Empower” event hosted by the Green Bay Packers started Wednesday.

The event hosts 140 middle school age kids each day to teach them how they can have an impact in their community.

They hear from keynote speakers and participate in breakout sessions to discuss topics like stopping cyber-bullying.

“And we really just want to be there for the students in our community and say we’ve got your back, you can be a great student, you can make positive change. You don’t have to be a leader, you can be part of a group. You can make the change quietly on your own, but we want to be there for you,” Amanda Wery, community outreach coordinator for the Packers, said.

Wednesday’s events were geared towards girls. Thursday’s will be geared towards boys.

This is the third year for the Empower event.