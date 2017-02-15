Scam alert: Walmart refund checks

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) – Ashwaubenon Public Safety is warning about a scam that could arrive in your mailbox.

It looks like a check from Walmart. A letter from Walmart Global Shared Services Refund Team explains you were overcharged for Walmart or Sam’s Club services, such as the pharmacy or optical. It says the check is refunding the difference.

The check looks official with a security pattern background and Walmart name (minus the yellow spark logo), but it’s not from any retailer.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says it’s a way scammers can get your bank account and routing numbers. With that information, they could make print their own checks and use your money.

“As always, if you’re not expecting money you won’t be getting money,” the department warns.