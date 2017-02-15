Sen. Johnson won’t commit to town hall meeting during Congressional recess

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN, Wis. (WBAY) – Members of Congress are scheduled to return home next week for a break, but some of them aren’t scheduling any in-person town hall meetings.

Senator Ron Johnson included, at a time when constituents have a lot to say about what’s going on in Washington.

What was supposed to be a town hall hearing last week by Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz quickly erupted into chaos as a couple thousand people showed up, some attempting to protest to the point of disruption.

It’s the type of scene most members of Congress hope to avoid, but for people like Sumner Truax of Appleton it’s also frustrating, as he’d hoped to meet with Senator Ron Johnson next week.

“Our senator is one of our few direct links to Washington, and it’s important I think that we have the opportunity to engage and hear from him,” said Truax, who works as a music professor at Lawrence University.

Truax is part of group planning a town hall meeting of its own at the Brown County Library next week.

They sent a letter inviting Senator Johnson to attend the event but so far they haven’t heard back.

We reached out to the senator’s office to see if he planned to attend. His staff sent us a statement saying, “Senator Johnson looks forward to speaking with people from across Wisconsin during a telephone town hall Thursday afternoon.”

Participants can sign up to listen in on Johnson’s website.

“I want people to know that we are committed to having a civil, respectful discourse. We are not interested in a shouting match. We are not interested in any sort of ‘gotcha’ moments. We really want to understand more deeply the very complex policies that are being talked about and passing in Washington,” said Truax.

Organizers say more than 200 people have signed up so far to attend this meeting, which will take place even if Johnson doesn’t show up. It starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 23.