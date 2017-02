OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – The 11th-ranked UW-Oshkosh women could clinch the WIAC conference title Wednesday night with a win over second-place UW-Whitewater.

It was a close game throughout, with the Warhawks trying to earn a share of the conference crown. They would take it down to the wire.

But the Titans came away with their first outright WIAC title since 1999. Highlights in the video above.

The Oshkosh men won in Whitewater Wednesday night for the first time since 2006.