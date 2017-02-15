Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear open meetings case

SCOTT BAUER Associated Press Published: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could give school boards and other governmental bodies a way around the open meetings law.

The case up for argument Wednesday focuses on whether meetings of a committee created by employees of the Appleton Area School District should have been open to the public. The committee reviewed books for a ninth grade class.

More broadly, the court will examine whether committees created like the one in Appleton are exempt from the law.

Lower courts have sided with the district, which said the discussions were not subject to the open meetings law.

Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel, the Wisconsin Newspapers Association and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association all argue that the meetings should have been open.

