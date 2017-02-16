Britax recalls more than 700,000 strollers over faulty mount

NEW YORK (AP) — Britax is recalling more than 700,000 strollers because the car seat component can unexpectedly disengage.

The company is specifically recalling the Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers. It received 33 reports of car seats disconnecting from the strollers and falling to the ground, with 26 reports of injuries to children. The company is also aware of 1,337 reports of strollers with damaged Click & Go mounts.

They were sold at Babies R Us, buy buy Baby, Target and other stores nationwide, and at Amazon.com, albeebaby.com, buybuybaby.com, diapers.com, ToysRUs.com and other websites from May 2011 through February 2017.

Model numbers can be found on the inside of the stroller’s metal frame near the right rear wheel for single strollers and in the front middle underside of the frame on double stroller. Consumers can find details on the recalled model numbers at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Britax-Recalls-Strollers

Also, consumers can call Britax at 844-227-0300 from 8:30 a.m.to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Email queries can be sent to stroller.recall@britax.com

Additional information can be found at http://www.us.britax.com by clicking on the “Safety Notice” section of the home page or by visiting us.britax.com/recall.