De Pere High School wrestlers ruled ineligible for competition, pending appeal

GREEN BAY, Wis (WBAY) – The WIAA ruled eight of De Pere High School’s ten sectional qualifying wrestlers ineligible for further competition on Thursday.

According to both the school and the WIAA, the issue is those athletes exceeded the wrestling meet limit allowed by WIAA for a season, which is 14.

It’s a case of scheduling error, and was self-reported by De Pere High School on February 3, but also was questioned by other schools, according to the Green Bay Press Gazette. The WIAA told Action 2 Sports further information this week confirmed the violation.

Unified School District of De Pere Superintendent Ben Villarreul told Action 2 Sports Thursday afternoon that the school will appeal the ruling at the WIAA offices in Stevens Point Friday at 10 a.m. The appeal will be made to the WIAA Board of Control.

Villarreul was told a decision will be reached after the hearing and before the De Pere delegation returns to the school. He will meet with the wrestlers and parents Thursday afternoon to update them on the appeals process.

As of now, the wrestlers will continue to prepare for Saturday’s Division 1 Individual Sectional tournament, which will be held at Kaukauna High School. The top two individuals in each weight class at sectionals advance to the WIAA State Individual Tournament, which begins February 23 in Madison.