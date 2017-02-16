De Pere students’ anti-bullying app wins Fan Favorite in Verizon App Challenge

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) – De Pere Middle School students won a national competition — and a trip to Florida — for their design of an app to report bullying and reward good deeds.

The Verizon App Challenge looked for concepts for apps to solve a problem in the community. The competition received more than 1,800 submissions.

De Pere Middle School’s app, PASSITON, was a fan favorite with 11,269 online votes.

Their concept lets students report bullying to teachers in an easy and anonymous manner. It also lets them report classmates’ good deeds, and school staff can in turn reward that student with “e-cash.”

MIT will develop the PASSITON concept into a working app, De Pere Middle School will receive $15,000 from Verizon, and a group of students will get an all-expense paid trip to the national Technology Student Association conference Orlando, Fla., in June.