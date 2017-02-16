Green Bay Police investigation leads to officer’s resignation, disciplinary actions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Action 2 News has learned an internal investigation at the Green Bay Police Department has resulted in the resignation of one officer and disciplinary action against others.

It’s part of a weeks-long investigation. Police are not yet identifying the officer who resigned.

Police say this involves officers who worked the night shift.

They tell us this all began as an investigation into harassment of employees within the department, creating a hostile working environment for some officers — but at no point involved any community members.

They say the majority of the problems they found involved harassment, but in the course of the investigation they also discovered in at least one case what they called “racial or improper racial-type remarks.”

Police say as soon as they learned of the initial complaints they called in the two people who appeared to be “the most egregious in their violations” and put them on immediate leave.

Since then, the Professional Standards Division of the department conducted more than 30 interviews to figure out exactly what was going on.

Police tell Sarah Thomsen of Action 2 News that one person has now resigned and the remainder of the officers involved have consequences still pending.

The police chief — in very basic terms — has briefed the city’s Police and Fire Commission, which handles hiring, firing and disciplining for the police department.

Chief Andrew Smith says it’s painful for the officers involved.

“As soon as we found out about it and some of the things that were going on, we took action, sent people home, locked down other people into statements, and let the chips fall where they may. Our goal is to get to the truth of the matter, and whatever discipline is appropriate, we’ll come up with,” he said.

The police chief plans a news conference Friday to release more details. Action 2 News will be there to bring you the latest information as we learn it.