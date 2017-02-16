Green Bay VA clinic brings back mobile MRI

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A mobile MRI is coming back to the Green Bay VA clinic.

As Action 2 News reported last May, the Milwaukee VA medical center brought a mobile MRI to Green Bay for about seven months while the Milwaukee location was undergoing construction.

There were no plans to make it permanent, and it went back to Milwaukee months later.

Many local veterans have to go elsewhere for MRI scans. They brought up their concerns during a town hall meeting last September.

Thursday, the Milo C. Heumpfner Green Bay clinic said VA staff did a cost study and determined it made sense to keep a mobile MRI on-site.

The Green Bay staff is already making appointments.