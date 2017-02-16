High school scoreboard: Thursday, Feb. 16

BOYS BASKETBALL
Arcadia 68, Black River Falls 66
Arrowhead 89, Waukesha South 47
Ashland 62, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 56
Assumption 73, Northland Lutheran 31
Bangor 62, Hillsboro 52
Bay Port 87, Manitowoc Lincoln 53
Bloomer 57, Barron 35
Clear Lake 68, Cameron 58
De Pere 85, Sheboygan South 32
De Soto 81, La Farge 36
Destiny 93, Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan 69
Franklin 82, Kenosha Tremper 61
Freedom 70, Waupaca 51
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 66, West Salem 59
Hilbert 63, Howards Grove 58
Independence 72, New Auburn 32
Ithaca 66, Wauzeka-Steuben 43
Ladysmith 59, Spooner 48
Lake Holcombe 81, Bruce 50
Lena 75, Saint Thomas Aquinas 68
Little Chute 59, Oconto Falls 39
Lourdes Academy 71, Central Wisconsin Christian 41
Luck 65, Frederic 48
Luther 67, Viroqua 45
Luxemburg-Casco 74, Clintonville 49
Marathon 63, Pittsville 44
Milw. Washington 96, Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 71
Milwaukee Academy of Science 84, Milwaukee School of Languages 64
Mosinee 59, Nekoosa 31
Mukwonago 89, Catholic Memorial 71
Muskego 44, Waukesha North 33
Nicolet 66, Milwaukee Lutheran 55
North Crawford 54, Weston 41
Oostburg 65, Cedar Grove-Belgium 55
Ozaukee 57, Kohler 53
Peshtigo 90, Niagara 59
Phillips 52, Abbotsford 40
Prairie du Chien 45, Westby 32
Prentice 80, Rib Lake 53
Random Lake 64, Reedsville 57
Royall 59, Brookwood 55
Seneca 61, Kickapoo 23
Sheboygan County Christian 74, Sheboygan Lutheran 40
St. Mary Catholic 55, Manitowoc Lutheran 50
Stratford 70, Newman Catholic 54
Union Grove 71, Elkhorn Area 54
University School 73, Brookfield Academy 60
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 59, Tenor/Veritas 37
Wausaukee 68, Gillett 33
Wrightstown 75, Marinette 74
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Albany 53, Pecatonica 22
Altoona 45, Owen-Withee 39
Amery 62, Unity 42
Appleton North 61, Oshkosh North 29
Appleton West 56, Neenah 47
Aquinas 73, Sparta 42
Arrowhead 58, Waukesha South 43
Badger 70, Elkhorn Area 34
Beaver Dam 96, Watertown 52
Belleville 62, Lake Mills 57
Belmont 47, Cassville 34
Big Foot 76, Palmyra-Eagle 41
Blair-Taylor 55, Eleva-Strum 44
Brillion 69, New Holstein 35
Burlington 46, Wilmot Union 41
Cadott 58, Greenwood 55
Cambridge 58, Columbus 47
Campbellsport 45, Ripon 34
Cedarburg 59, Grafton 55
Clayton 53, Prairie Farm 47
Colfax 58, Mondovi 24
Cuba City 52, Mineral Point 47
Cudahy 68, Lake Country Lutheran 32
D.C. Everest 58, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 45
Darlington 63, Fennimore 31
De Pere 85, Sheboygan South 32
Deerfield 77, Madison Country Day 14
Durand 52, Boyceville 40
Edgewood 54, Monroe 47
Elk Mound 69, Glenwood City 17
Elmwood/Plum City 58, Spring Valley 36
Fall Creek 50, Columbus Catholic 38
Germantown 79, Port Washington 46
Gilman 48, Stanley-Boyd 46
Gilmanton 48, Lincoln 46
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 67, Oconto 51
Green Bay Southwest 54, Pulaski 52
Hortonville 66, Kimberly 58
Ironwood, Mich. 60, Drummond 38
Janesville Craig 56, Madison West 23
Janesville Parker 54, Madison Memorial 43
Kenosha Christian Life 44, Hope Christian 40
Kewaskum 35, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 34
Kewaunee 45, Algoma 30
Kiel 56, Roncalli 28
Lakeland 72, Medford Area 56
Lodi 50, Waterloo 47
Luck 43, Frederic 38
Madison East 49, Madison La Follette 34
Markesan 52, Cambria-Friesland 16
Marshall 46, Poynette 38
Mayville 52, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 48
McFarland 67, Edgerton 63
Milton 49, Portage 34
Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 61, Milwaukee Marshall 33
Milwaukee North 63, Milwaukee Hamilton 53
Monona Grove 52, Fort Atkinson 40
Montello 53, Wayland Academy 22
Mukwonago 60, Catholic Memorial 46
Muskego 63, Waukesha North 37
New Glarus 62, Watertown Luther Prep 56
New London 55, Shawano Community 42
Oak Creek 68, Kenosha Indian Trail 34
Oconomowoc 62, West Bend East 45
Oshkosh West 45, Kaukauna 27
Pardeeville 36, Princeton/Green Lake 18
Plymouth 77, Berlin 44
Port Edwards 53, Gresham Community 43
Potosi 60, Benton 51
Racine Case 59, Kenosha Bradford 44
Rhinelander 70, Crandon 59
Rio 58, Horicon 43
Saint Croix Central 51, Prescott 19
Seymour 54, Menasha 34
Shiocton 41, Iola-Scandinavia 34
Shullsburg 45, River Ridge 30
Slinger 50, Wisconsin Lutheran 30
Stevens Point 63, Wausau East 45
Stoughton 61, Oregon 54
Sun Prairie 66, Verona Area 31
Tigerton 57, Rosholt 41
Tri-County 61, Almond-Bancroft 43
Turner 50, Clinton 48
Union Grove 53, Waterford 34
Valders 59, Two Rivers 28
Waupun 53, Winneconne 39
Wausau West 61, Marshfield 59, OT
West De Pere 71, Green Bay East 9
Whitewater 66, East Troy 25
Wisconsin Heights 57, Lakeside Lutheran 55
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Weyauwega-Fremont 32
Xavier 86, Green Bay West 68
BOYS HOCKEY
Aquinas 8, La Crosse 3
Bay Port/Pulaski 4, Antigo 3, OT
Chippewa Falls 4, Marshfield 0
D.C. Everest 4, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 3
Eau Claire Memorial 6, Regis 0
Hudson 13, Amery 0
Kenosha 7, Janesville 3
Neenah/Hortonville 7, Waupaca 1
Northland Pines 5, Mosinee 3
Notre Dame 8, Ashwaubenon 3
Onalaska 3, Baraboo/Portage 1
Rice Lake 6, Hayward 3
Somerset 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2
Stevens Point 5, Lakeland/Mercer 0
Superior 8, Northwest Icemen 0
Verona Area 7, Waunakee 3
Waukesha North 7, Stoughton 2
Waupun 4, St. Marys Springs 1
Wausau West 11, East Merrill 2
West Salem/Bangor 5, Sauk Prairie 1
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 5, DeForest 4, OT
GIRLS HOCKEY
Appleton United 7, Brookfield Central 2
Central Wisconsin 13, Medford Area 0
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 8, Superior 4
Hayward/Spooner 10, Chippewa Falls 0
Northland Pines 4, Lakeland/Tomahawk (HKG) 0
Onalaska 3, Black River Falls 1
Rock County 6, Viroqua 0
Sun Prairie 8, Icebergs 0
Western Wisconsin 4, St. Croix Valley Fusion 3