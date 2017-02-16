High school scoreboard: Thursday, Feb. 16

Neenah-Hortonville-Menasha defeated Waupaca 7-1 Thursday night at Tri-Country Ice Arena in Neenah.
BOYS BASKETBALL

Arcadia 68, Black River Falls 66

Arrowhead 89, Waukesha South 47

Ashland 62, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 56

Assumption 73, Northland Lutheran 31

Bangor 62, Hillsboro 52

Bay Port 87, Manitowoc Lincoln 53

Bloomer 57, Barron 35

Clear Lake 68, Cameron 58

De Pere 85, Sheboygan South 32

De Soto 81, La Farge 36

Destiny 93, Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan 69

Franklin 82, Kenosha Tremper 61

Freedom 70, Waupaca 51

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 66, West Salem 59

Hilbert 63, Howards Grove 58

Independence 72, New Auburn 32

Ithaca 66, Wauzeka-Steuben 43

Ladysmith 59, Spooner 48

Lake Holcombe 81, Bruce 50

Lena 75, Saint Thomas Aquinas 68

Little Chute 59, Oconto Falls 39

Lourdes Academy 71, Central Wisconsin Christian 41

Luck 65, Frederic 48

Luther 67, Viroqua 45

Luxemburg-Casco 74, Clintonville 49

Marathon 63, Pittsville 44

Milw. Washington 96, Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 71

Milwaukee Academy of Science 84, Milwaukee School of Languages 64

Mosinee 59, Nekoosa 31

Mukwonago 89, Catholic Memorial 71

Muskego 44, Waukesha North 33

Nicolet 66, Milwaukee Lutheran 55

North Crawford 54, Weston 41

Oostburg 65, Cedar Grove-Belgium 55

Ozaukee 57, Kohler 53

Peshtigo 90, Niagara 59

Phillips 52, Abbotsford 40

Prairie du Chien 45, Westby 32

Prentice 80, Rib Lake 53

Random Lake 64, Reedsville 57

Royall 59, Brookwood 55

Seneca 61, Kickapoo 23

Sheboygan County Christian 74, Sheboygan Lutheran 40

St. Mary Catholic 55, Manitowoc Lutheran 50

Stratford 70, Newman Catholic 54

Union Grove 71, Elkhorn Area 54

University School 73, Brookfield Academy 60

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 59, Tenor/Veritas 37

Wausaukee 68, Gillett 33

Wrightstown 75, Marinette 74

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Albany 53, Pecatonica 22

Altoona 45, Owen-Withee 39

Amery 62, Unity 42

Appleton North 61, Oshkosh North 29

Appleton West 56, Neenah 47

Aquinas 73, Sparta 42

Arrowhead 58, Waukesha South 43

Badger 70, Elkhorn Area 34

Beaver Dam 96, Watertown 52

Belleville 62, Lake Mills 57

Belmont 47, Cassville 34

Big Foot 76, Palmyra-Eagle 41

Blair-Taylor 55, Eleva-Strum 44

Brillion 69, New Holstein 35

Burlington 46, Wilmot Union 41

Cadott 58, Greenwood 55

Cambridge 58, Columbus 47

Campbellsport 45, Ripon 34

Cedarburg 59, Grafton 55

Clayton 53, Prairie Farm 47

Colfax 58, Mondovi 24

Cuba City 52, Mineral Point 47

Cudahy 68, Lake Country Lutheran 32

D.C. Everest 58, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 45

Darlington 63, Fennimore 31

De Pere 85, Sheboygan South 32

Deerfield 77, Madison Country Day 14

Durand 52, Boyceville 40

Edgewood 54, Monroe 47

Elk Mound 69, Glenwood City 17

Elmwood/Plum City 58, Spring Valley 36

Fall Creek 50, Columbus Catholic 38

Germantown 79, Port Washington 46

Gilman 48, Stanley-Boyd 46

Gilmanton 48, Lincoln 46

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 67, Oconto 51

Green Bay Southwest 54, Pulaski 52

Hortonville 66, Kimberly 58

Ironwood, Mich. 60, Drummond 38

Janesville Craig 56, Madison West 23

Janesville Parker 54, Madison Memorial 43

Kenosha Christian Life 44, Hope Christian 40

Kewaskum 35, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 34

Kewaunee 45, Algoma 30

Kiel 56, Roncalli 28

Lakeland 72, Medford Area 56

Lodi 50, Waterloo 47

Luck 43, Frederic 38

Madison East 49, Madison La Follette 34

Markesan 52, Cambria-Friesland 16

Marshall 46, Poynette 38

Mayville 52, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 48

McFarland 67, Edgerton 63

Milton 49, Portage 34

Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 61, Milwaukee Marshall 33

Milwaukee North 63, Milwaukee Hamilton 53

Monona Grove 52, Fort Atkinson 40

Montello 53, Wayland Academy 22

Mukwonago 60, Catholic Memorial 46

Muskego 63, Waukesha North 37

New Glarus 62, Watertown Luther Prep 56

New London 55, Shawano Community 42

Oak Creek 68, Kenosha Indian Trail 34

Oconomowoc 62, West Bend East 45

Oshkosh West 45, Kaukauna 27

Pardeeville 36, Princeton/Green Lake 18

Plymouth 77, Berlin 44

Port Edwards 53, Gresham Community 43

Potosi 60, Benton 51

Racine Case 59, Kenosha Bradford 44

Rhinelander 70, Crandon 59

Rio 58, Horicon 43

Saint Croix Central 51, Prescott 19

Seymour 54, Menasha 34

Shiocton 41, Iola-Scandinavia 34

Shullsburg 45, River Ridge 30

Slinger 50, Wisconsin Lutheran 30

Stevens Point 63, Wausau East 45

Stoughton 61, Oregon 54

Sun Prairie 66, Verona Area 31

Tigerton 57, Rosholt 41

Tri-County 61, Almond-Bancroft 43

Turner 50, Clinton 48

Union Grove 53, Waterford 34

Valders 59, Two Rivers 28

Waupun 53, Winneconne 39

Wausau West 61, Marshfield 59, OT

West De Pere 71, Green Bay East 9

Whitewater 66, East Troy 25

Wisconsin Heights 57, Lakeside Lutheran 55

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Weyauwega-Fremont 32

Xavier 86, Green Bay West 68

BOYS HOCKEY

Aquinas 8, La Crosse 3

Bay Port/Pulaski 4, Antigo 3, OT

Chippewa Falls 4, Marshfield 0

D.C. Everest 4, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 3

Eau Claire Memorial 6, Regis 0

Hudson 13, Amery 0

Kenosha 7, Janesville 3

Neenah/Hortonville 7, Waupaca 1

Northland Pines 5, Mosinee 3

Notre Dame 8, Ashwaubenon 3

Onalaska 3, Baraboo/Portage 1

Rice Lake 6, Hayward 3

Somerset 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2

Stevens Point 5, Lakeland/Mercer 0

Superior 8, Northwest Icemen 0

Verona Area 7, Waunakee 3

Waukesha North 7, Stoughton 2

Waupun 4, St. Marys Springs 1

Wausau West 11, East Merrill 2

West Salem/Bangor 5, Sauk Prairie 1

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 5, DeForest 4, OT

GIRLS HOCKEY
Appleton United 7, Brookfield Central 2

Central Wisconsin 13, Medford Area 0

Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 8, Superior 4

Hayward/Spooner 10, Chippewa Falls 0

Northland Pines 4, Lakeland/Tomahawk (HKG) 0

Onalaska 3, Black River Falls 1

Rock County 6, Viroqua 0

Sun Prairie 8, Icebergs 0

Western Wisconsin 4, St. Croix Valley Fusion 3

