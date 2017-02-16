Notre Dame, N-H-M win big in regional finals

Neenah, Wis. (WBAY) — The (1) Neenah-Hortonville-Menasha boys hockey team defeated (8) Waupaca Thursday night 7-1 at Tri-County Ice Arena. NHM will face the winner of (5) Appleton East Co-Op / (4) Xavier Co-Op which is Friday night at Tri-County (8 PM). Number 2 seed Notre Dame defeated (6) Bay Port 8-3. The Tritons will play (6) Bay Port, who upset 3-seed Antigo in overtime, next Thursday.
BOYS HOCKEY
Aquinas 8, La Crosse 3
Bay Port/Pulaski 4, Antigo 3, OT
Chippewa Falls 4, Marshfield 0
D.C. Everest 4, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 3
Eau Claire Memorial 6, Regis 0
Hudson 13, Amery 0
Kenosha 7, Janesville 3
Neenah/Hortonville 7, Waupaca 1
Northland Pines 5, Mosinee 3
Notre Dame 8, Ashwaubenon 3
Onalaska 3, Baraboo/Portage 1
Rice Lake 6, Hayward 3
Somerset 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2
Stevens Point 5, Lakeland/Mercer 0
Superior 8, Northwest Icemen 0
Verona Area 7, Waunakee 3
Waukesha North 7, Stoughton 2
Waupun 4, St. Marys Springs 1
Wausau West 11, East Merrill 2
West Salem/Bangor 5, Sauk Prairie 1
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 5, DeForest 4, OT
Appleton United 7, Brookfield Central 2
Central Wisconsin 13, Medford Area 0
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 8, Superior 4
Hayward/Spooner 10, Chippewa Falls 0
Northland Pines 4, Lakeland/Tomahawk (HKG) 0
Onalaska 3, Black River Falls 1
Rock County 6, Viroqua 0
Sun Prairie 8, Icebergs 0
Western Wisconsin 4, St. Croix Valley Fusion 3