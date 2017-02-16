Republican Duffy won’t challenge Democrat Baldwin in Senate race

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) – Republican Rep. Sean Duffy says he will not challenge incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin in the upcoming U.S. Senate race.

Duffy, a Wausau Republican who represents the 7th Congressional District in Congress, released a statement Thursday saying “this is not the right time”:

“After much prayer and deliberation, Rachel and I have decided that this is not the right time for me to run for Senate. We have eight great kids and family always comes first. Baldwin will be beat because her radically liberal Madison record and ideas are out of sync with Wisconsin. I look forward to helping our Republican nominee defeat her. I’ll continue to work my heart out for the families of the 7th district, and I’m excited about the great things we will accomplish with our united Republican government.” – Rep. Sean Duffy

Duffy’s decision opens up the door for other Republicans to enter the 2018 Senate race, one that could be crowded.

“UpFront” host Mike Gousha says possible candidates include businessman Eric Hovde, State Rep. Dale Kooyenga, State Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, Kevin Nicholson, State Sen. Leah Vukmir, and Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

Also speculation about @LeahVukmir & @LtGovKleefisch. Bottom line: much more likely to see a contested, even congested GOP primary in 2018, — Mike Gousha (@MikeGousha) February 16, 2017

.@SenFitzgerald told me last December didn't want to see a repeat of 2012, when the GOP had a tough, contested Senate primary. — Mike Gousha (@MikeGousha) February 16, 2017

Had Duffy run, might have cleared the field. Now, contested GOP primary in the Senate race seems almost inevitable. — Mike Gousha (@MikeGousha) February 16, 2017