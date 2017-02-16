Sick eagle rescued from Kaukauna park dies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A sick eagle rescued from a park in Kaukauna has passed away, according to the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.

“We knew he was very sick and weak when he arrived at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, but as we do with all injured or sick animals, we put our best effort and love into his utmost care. We made him feel as comfortable as possible as we evaluated his condition. Unfortunately, he was past the point where we were able to save him and this morning, February 16, he passed away,” reads a statement from the wildlife sanctuary.

Sanctuary staff say they are working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish Wildlife Service on the “next steps.”

The Wildlife Sanctuary does not have the cause of death, but will share findings if that can be determined.

“Thank you to everyone who has been concerned about the eagle. We appreciate your support. We would especially like to thank Karen Barto for bringing the eagle to the Sanctuary, giving him a real chance at surviving. Concerned citizens who care about sick animals and bring them to the Sanctuary are heroes to these animals and to us,” says the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Kaukauna Police Department reported that the eagle was found in Lafollette Park on the morning of February 14.