Sturgeon spearing continues during big warm up

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Warm for February. That’s the forecast for this weekend as temperatures are expected to climb into the 50s.

It’s music to the ears of people who are tired of winter, but not for sturgeon spearers on Lake Winnebago and the upriver lakes.

Ice conditions could rapidly deteriorate with the unseasonably warm temperatures. However, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it will not end the season early because of the weather.

The DNR urges spearers to be aware of the weather and take precautions.

The Sunk? Dive and Ice Service posted an update on Facebook saying that the Otter Street Fishing Club will be pulling its vehicle bridges on Saturday at 2 p.m.

But all is not lost for the season. Fishing clubs are not pulling their ATV bridges just yet. The service says ice conditions will be good for four-wheelers and snowmobiles for the next couple of weeks.

“Mother Nature has really played a trick on us ice fisherman this year. Cold weather warm weather cold weather warm weather. Unfortunately there’s nothing we can do about it, all we can do is try to keep everybody informed and safe,” reads the post.

The DNR is urging anglers to properly mark sturgeon holes with wood lathe cut into the ice any time a shack is moved. Unmarked and abandoned holes can be extremely dangerous for people on the lake.