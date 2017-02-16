Waupaca Co. man gets 5 years in prison for fatal drunk driving crash

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A Marion man who prosecutors say drove drunk and killed a man was sentenced to 5 years in prison Thursday.

Allen Guse pleaded no contest to charges in Waupaca County court Thursday afternoon and was found guilty by the judge, who sentenced him to 10 years in state custody — five years behind bars and five years of extended supervision.

Michelle Clemens will have reports from court on Action 2 News.

Guse was charged in March, 2015, with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle for crashing into a van, killing Matthew Egerer.

The criminal complaint says Guse had a 0.17 blood-alcohol level in a preliminary test by a deputy — more than two times the legal limit.

Guse posted $50,000 bond but was back in jail last summer when prosecutors say he violated conditions of his bail by failing to remain sober. He was released after posting another $5,000 bail.