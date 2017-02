Friday night the Ashwaubenon Jaguars made a splash in WIAA Division 2 state meet in Madison, finishing runner-up behind champion Monona Grove.

Max White was the MVP. The senior helped the Jags to a 2nd place finish in the 200 medley relay and a 3rd place in the 400 freestyle relay. White also finished 3rd individually in the 100 backstroke and 3rd in the 100 fly as well.