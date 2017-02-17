Battle on Bago fishing tournament canceled due to warm up

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – The fishing portion of Battle on Bago has been canceled due to the warm weather.

The Board of Directors made the decision because of the uncertainty of ice conditions next week. The competition was scheduled for Feb. 24 and 25.

“We understand there are many fishermen that would safely navigate the ice on the Winnebago System next weekend; however, we have to take into account the number of participants who are unfamiliar with the rapidly changing ice conditions. Safety takes precedence in our event and although the ice is never deemed 100% safe, we do understand what 7 days of warm weather will do to the landings and ice conditions,” reads a statement from the Board of Directors.

The 10th Anniversary Celebration at Menominee Park will go on as planned on Friday and Saturday.

Options for people who purchased fishing tickets:

Hold on to the tickets and they will be honored for the 2018 Battle on Bago Tournament. Trade the tickets at the event for 7 raffle tickets (per fishing ticket). Prize drawing held on Saturday at 5:00pm. (MUST BE PRESENT TO TRADE-IN TICKETS, NEED NOT BE PRESENT TO WIN WHEN RAFFLE’S ARE DRAWN) Donate the tickets back to Battle on Bago for a Tax Donation Letter Mail the tickets for a full refund by March 31, 2017 to:

Associated Bank c/o Battle on Bago Foundation

444 N Sawyer Street

Oshkosh, WI 54902

Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s through next Wednesday.

