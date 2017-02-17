Community stands behind Green Bay Police Chief during department harassment investigation

A lieutenant and patrol officer have resigned after an investigation into harassment and hazing within the Green Bay Police Department.

Chief Andrew Smith said most of the inappropriate behavior was aimed at female officers, but it also included a few instances of racist remarks.

He repeatedly labeled some of the behavior as misconduct, but said nothing rises to a criminal level.

“I think there were some other folks that didn’t like particular individuals working with them, so they would say things in a demeaning or derogatory manner, some of it was teasing, some of it was done behind people’s back,” said Chief Smith.

These are just a few instances that Chief Smith said led to a hostile work environment for a small group of targeted officers.

“I think the individual who brought it to our attention had a number of conversations with one of the people who was the subject of the harassment and just realized enough is enough,” said Chief Smith.

Chief Smith said that is no way to act while wearing the badge so he immediately started an internal investigation.

“I think it’s important for the community to know that when we find misconduct, we will take care of it, handle it, investigate it, and hold those people accountable,” said Chief Smith.

Officer Aaron Walker, who has been with the department since 2015, said he was aware of what was happening behind closed doors.

“Yeah, I had an idea of some of the things,” said Walker.

But the way Chief Smith has handled everything moving forward makes Walker feel confident in the department and the people he works with on a daily basis.

“I trust, for better or worse, I trust the people who show up,” said Walker. “We are humans, so there are issues at times and I think the chief did such a great job of jumping and getting out in front of it and addressing some of those issues right away, so I am pretty excited.”

Walker feels like the community should feel the same way.

“If anything, that should let them know we have an executive, a chief, a police here who is 100 percent on top of it,” said Walker.

“They always been truthful with us,” said Deacon Terry Cook with Divine Temple Church of God.

Every month, members of Divine Temple Church of God meet with members of the Green Bay Police Department.

“Bettering the relationships with the police department, certain grievances or complaints,” said Deacon Cook.

Those relationships are something Deacon Cook said Chief Smith takes seriously and that’s why he wasn’t shocked when the chief told them about the internal investigation and that race placed a part in some of the remarks.

“Before this came out, we have had meetings where we talked about if something like this shall happen. It’s happened and what he told us last year about what he would do, he is doing it. So it didn’t mistrust us, he did what he said he was doing,” said Deacon Cook.

Chief Smith said he will review all police cases involving the officer and lieutenant who resigned for any bias or impropriety.

Deacon Cook said he has complete faith in Chief Smith, but he too is going to make sure it didn’t spread in the community

“If there are any types of that activity, it will be brought to our pastor and we will bring our grievances to those meetings and it will be spoken about,” said Deacon Cook.

“I think community members can more trust the police knowing that if anything does happen, that if there are things being done that is not correct, that our police chief is going to address them and he is going to make sure that they stop,” said Alderwoman Barbara Dorff, Green Bay City Council.