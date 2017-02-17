De Pere students awarded for anti-bullying app

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) – Some middle school students in De Pere will be on their way to Florida in June to present their app that targets bullying.

They worked on the project since October in the Verizon App Challenge to design an app that solves a problem in the community.

This week they learned the concept for the app, called PASSITON, was the national fan favorite in online voting.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology will turn their concept into a working app.

At a school assembly Friday, Verizon presented the students with $15,000 for their school.

The group also gets an all-expense paid trip to the National Technology Student Association conference in Orlando, where they’ll present their app.

“It was really just a great success story, everybody was involved. We’re a town of 25,000 people and to get over 11,000 votes was huge,” De Pere Middle School media literacy teacher Heather Wright said.

Besides letting students report bullying anonymously, they can report students’ good behavior, which can be rewarded with e-cash.

