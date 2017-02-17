Early-morning house fire in Brown Co.

By Published: Updated:
Fire damage to a house on Tamarack Drive Feb. 17, 2017. (WBAY)
Fire damage to a house on Tamarack Drive Feb. 17, 2017. (WBAY)

Brown County, Wis. (WBAY)- Fire crews are working at the scene of a house fire in northwest Brown County.

They were called to a home on Tamarack Drive about 1:00 Friday morning. It’s just off of Westline Road.

Police officers on the scene tell Action 2 News that the fire was contained by about 2:00 a.m.

Pictures taken by our photojournalist show the fire heavily damaged the house, including destroying the roof.

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt or how the fire started.

Action 2 News This Morning will be following this story throughout the morning.

