Early-morning house fire in Brown Co.

Brown County, Wis. (WBAY)- Fire crews are working at the scene of a house fire in northwest Brown County.

They were called to a home on Tamarack Drive about 1:00 Friday morning. It’s just off of Westline Road.

Police officers on the scene tell Action 2 News that the fire was contained by about 2:00 a.m.

Pictures taken by our photojournalist show the fire heavily damaged the house, including destroying the roof.

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt or how the fire started.

