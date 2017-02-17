Fort Howard Memorial Park thanks “The Keeper of the Bell”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Friday, Fort Howard Memorial Park honored “The Keeper of the Bell.”

The memorial park on Green Bay’s west side unveiled a bronze plaque for Lou De Cleene and his wife, who donated a bell to the cemetery for veterans services and military burials.

The bell was on the USS Des Moines until it was decommissioned in 1920.

De Cleene, now nicknamed “The Keeper of the Bell,” acquired it, and he and his sons restored it.

He says he tried giving it to a veterans organizatoin but they didn’t have a place to store it, so he asked Fort Howard Memorial Park.

“They said, ‘We will build a building. If we can’t find a building, we’ll build a building!’ Now it’s got a permanent home,” De Cleene said.

De Cleene served 20 yearsin the Navy, and was assigned to the second USS Des Moines commissioned in the 1940s.