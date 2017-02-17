Governor pledges funding for Brown County STEM Innovation Center

During a trip to De Pere Friday Governor Walker pledged five million dollars of the state budget for a proposed Brown County STEM Innovation Center in Green Bay.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math– and the center is designed to help create jobs in those fields.

The 55 thousand square foot two-story Brown County Stem Innovation Center, is being planned for a site next to UW Green Bay.

It’s a place that will house degree programs, non-profit organizations and space to help entrepreneurs grow high tech startups.

“Not only will it be the great education and training opportunities, but the fact that hopefully it will be a part of attracting more people into these key industries and career paths which now more than ever we can’t afford to have anybody on the sidelines. We need people in the game when it comes to these key professions,” said the governor.

The governor says the five million he’s pledging on behalf of the state, will be on top of ten million dollars needed to build the center—coming from private donors and the county.

Brown Co. Executive Troy Streckenbach said, “Long terms we’re looking at how do we create the jobs of the future. How do we encourage entrepreneurship here locally. How do we engage the private sector with their higher education, and really look at that long term success plan for our community.”

Manufacturing is the largest employment sector in Northeast Wisconsin but finding skilled workers to fill those jobs is sometimes challenging.

Alex Lawton is the CEO of the C.A. Lawton Company in De Pere– which hosted the governor for the announcement.

He said,”This area of the state, manufacturing is a cornerstone of it, and so things like this double down on making our core a stronger, and stronger tomorrow, than they’ve been in the past, and we haven’t maybe been focusing on that for quite a long time.”

Construction is expected to start in 20-19, but the funding isn’t a sure thing until after lawmakers approve the governor’s budget–sometime around Memorial Day.