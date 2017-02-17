Green Bay police work with landlords to curb problems

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay police are hoping a partnership with local landlords leads to fewer complaints and safer neighborhoods by curbing problems before they arise.

As members of the Brown County Homebuilders Association, representatives of apartment ownership firms say they recognize the importance of sitting down with police and city inspectors twice a year to discuss problems in neighborhoods.

Neighborhoods don’t just take care of themselves. It’s a lot of vigilance by the police, and then you got to have other community eyes,” Jordan Shaline with Total Service Development said. “Like the old adage, it takes a community to raise a child, same thing with safe communities. We all have to have vigilant eyes to be able to see what’s going on and keep aware of those situations.”

Police are convinced a growing cooperation with landlords will produce positive results in neighborhoods they’re called to frequently.

“Our biggest concern from a police department standpoint is that we want to make sure the landlords are doing appropriate background checks, getting the good tenants in there, keeping the bad tenants out of the city of Green Bay, because the bad tenants create problems for us down the line and make it difficult for our neighborhoods to live in harmony,” Police Capt. Brad Florence said.

“There are some problem areas that definitely need attention, and by giving it that attention, by helping it, by getting it cleaned up, it just enables the whole community to be that much better,” Becky Schlag of Compass Management said.

Along with tenant complaints, police say parking issues around apartment buildings is another area of focus right now.