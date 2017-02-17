Kids get excited for STEM careers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — About 2,500 fifth through eighth grade students traveled to Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) Thursday and Friday to learn about science.

The fourth annual Science Roadshow is one of many recent pushes to drive kids into the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) career field

Based on kids’ reactions to math and science experiments, some may say the

“Usually math and science sounds boring but here it actually looks pretty cool,” said Audumn Anderly, a fifth grade student at Lena Elementary School.

There were several exhibits to show kids that science can be fun.

“So we’ve got some graham crackers here that I’ve frozen in liquid nitrogen,” said Emma Wright, a college student demonstrating science experiments for the younger students. “Because it’s so cold, it freezes all of the water vapor in your mouth.”

Organizers said math and science can be viewed as difficult for students.

They want to show them that is not the case.

“If we show them early on how it’s applied to our everyday life and see how fun it is, really expose them to this, they can find more interest,” Blaire Xiong, prospect engagement specialist for NWTC’s recruitment, said.

“Who doesn’t like frozen graham crackers that make you breathe fire?” asked Wright.

Organizers said they hope to prepare students for careers of the future.

“Our world is becoming so much more complex with all of these advancements of science, technology, engineering,” said Xiong. “We wanted to better prepare them and expose them to all of these opportunities.”

“It’s inspired me to be an experimenter or scientist or something like that,” Braden McVane, Lena Elementary School fifth grade student, said.