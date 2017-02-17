Man jailed after firing gun inside Fond du Lac home

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) – Fond du Lac Police say a 43-year-old man was arrested following an armed incident late Thursday.

At about 10:28 p.m., the police department responded to a 911 call from inside a home in the 100 block of E. 11th Street. The person reported that a suicidal man was drunk and firing a gun inside the home.

Police set up a perimeter around the home and the Fond du Lac SWAT Team was called to the scene.

A male and a female inside the home were able to lock themselves in a room.

The suspect came out of the home before the SWAT team arrived on scene and surrendered to officers, according to the police department.

No one was hurt.

The man is being held at the Fond du Lac County jail on “numerous criminal charges,” according to police.

His name was not released.

